New Zealand opener Finn Allen smashed a brilliant 137 off 62 balls in the third T20I of the series against Pakistan at University Oval in Dunedin on Wednesday, January 17. During the knock, the 24-year-old hit a record-equaling 16 sixes. Before Allen, Afghanistan’s Hazratullah Zazai had slammed 16 sixes in a T20I against Ireland in February 2019.

Pakistan won the toss and bowled first in the third T20I. Allen was in a punishing mood as he also broke the record for the highest individual score by a New Zealand batter in Men’s T20I. The previous record for the highest individual score by a male Kiwi cricketer was held by former captain Brendon McCullum, who hammered 123 off 72 against Bangladesh in Pallekele back in 2012.

An X user named 'Kiwis Fans' has shared a video that features all 16 sixes slammed by Allen during this blazing knock against Pakistan in Dunedin on Wednesday. Apart from 16 maximums, the New Zealand opener also hit five fours.

Expand Tweet

Courtesy of Allen’s record-breaking knock, New Zealand ended up posting 224/7 on the board in their 20 overs. The opener dominated the innings, with Tim Seifert’s 31 off 23 balls being the next-highest score in the innings. For Pakistan, pacer Haris Rauf was taken for 60 runs in his four overs.

Chasing 225, Pakistan only managed 179/7 in their 20 overs. Babar Azam was the top-scorer in the Pakistan innings with 58 off 37 balls, a knock which included eight fours and a six. Mohammad Nawaz (28 off 15) and Mohammad Rizwan (24 off 20) were the only other Pakistan batters to reach the 20-run mark. For New Zealand, seasoned pacer Tim Southee claimed 2/29 in his four overs, while four bowlers chipped in with one wicket each.

With the 45-run win in the third T20I, New Zealand clinched the five-match series 3-0. They had won the first two T20Is by 46 and 21 runs respectively.

Finn Allen’s terrific form

Allen has been in excellent form in the ongoing T20I series against Pakistan. He is presently the leading run-getter in the series, having smashed 245 runs in three innings, averaging 81.67 at a superb strike rate of 207.63.

Expand Tweet

Before his hundred in Dunedin, the New Zealand opener had struck a quick-fire 34 off 15 in the first T20I and followed it up with 74 off 41 in Hamilton.

Allen has so far slammed 15 fours and 24 sixes in the T20I series against Pakistan.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App