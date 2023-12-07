[Watch] Gautam Gambhir names S Sreesanth as the one bowler he was afraid of facing during fun Q & A session 

Former India batter Gautam Gambhir has quipped during a fun Q & A interaction that S Sreesanth was the one bowler he was afraid of facing.

Incidentally, both Gambhir and Sreesanth are part of the Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023. They were involved in a verbal duel during the Eliminator clash between India Capitals and Gujarat Giants at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Wednesday, December 6.

In the second over of the match, Gambhir slammed Sreesanth for a six over deep mid-wicket and then whacked the next delivery past the bowler for four. After the next delivery was a dot, the bowler had something to say to the batter, who was not too pleased. The video of the incident has since gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in a light-hearted Q & A session on Sportskeeda, termed “Wrong Answers Only”, Gambhir named Sreesanth as the one bowler he was afraid of facing. As the name suggests, Gambhir had to give wrong answers to all the queries.

Apart from naming Sreesanth as the bowler he feared facing, the former India opener also gave interesting wrong answers to some of the other queries put to him.

He described Rohit Sharma as the fittest player he played with and named Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) as his favorite Indian Premier League (IPL) team. Asked to elaborate on the reason behind the latter, he quipped that “the whole world knows about it”.

Gambhir, bowlers star in India Capitals’ win over Gujarat

Speaking of the LLC 2023 Eliminator clash, the Gambhir-led India Capitals beat Gujarat Giants by 12 runs. Gujarat Giants won the toss and opted to bowl first, but India Capitals came up with an impressive batting effort to post 223/7 in their 20 overs.

Gambhir top-scored for his side with 51 off 30 balls, a knock which included seven fours and a six. Bharath Chipli (35 off 16) and Ben Dunk (30 off 10) chipped in with blazing cameos. For Gujarat, Rayad Emrit and Rajat Bhatia claimed two wickets each.

In the chase, Gujarat Giants were held to 211/7 despite impressive knocks from Chris Gayle (84 off 55) and Kevin O'Brien (57 off 33). Ishwar Pandey and Rusty Theron claimed two wickets each for India Capitals, while Isuru Udana registered economical figures of 1/22 from his four overs.