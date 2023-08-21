[WATCH] Gautam Gambhir's reaction to Shahid Afridi's stunning knock in US Masters T10

New Jersey Triton's captain Gautam Gambhir could only afford a rueful smile as his old foe Shahid Afridi smashed a 12-ball 37 for New York Warriors in the US Masters T10 on Sunday.

The 10-over-each-side match was reduced to just five overs each side due to rain. Afridi came to bat when the Warriors had lost two wickets for 25 runs in 1.5 overs. The Pakistani legend hit his first ball for a boundary and smashed five more fours plus two sixes to take the score to 84/2 in 10 overs.

Here's a video of the knock and Gambhir's reaction after one of his shots in the last over of the innings:

The Indian and Pakistani have a long history. Since their infamous on-field spat during an ODI in 2007, they don't see eye-to-eye and have often exchanged barbs on cricket and politics on TV and social media.

Even an 85-run target wasn't enough for Triton's on Sunday. Jesse Ryder gave them the perfect start with a 12-ball 38, including three fours and four sixes.

Yusuf Pathan hit two maximums to reach 16 (6) and Barnwell took his revenge with 28 (10) to help them chase the target with nine wickets and two balls to spare.

"I told Afridi 'please finish the game quickly man'" - Shoaib Akhtar remembers Pakistan's battles with India

In a recent interview, former Pakistani pacer Shoaib Akhtar remembered his country's phase of domination over India in the 2000s. He recalled a 2005 Test in Bangalore where he requested Afridi to "finish the game quickly" so the team could go out.

"There were times when we used to be all over India," Akhtar told RevSportz. "I remember in a Test match in Bangalore, I told Afridi 'Please finish the game quickly man. It is Friday night in Bangalore. We have to go out too.' That is how confident we were because of our superior pace attack."

The all-rounder scored a 34-ball 58 and picked up three wickets in the third and fourth innings respectively, helping Pakistan win by 168 runs.