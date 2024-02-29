[Watch] Georgia Wareham saves a certain six during RCBW vs DCW in WPL 2024 clash

Australia’s Georgia Wareham saved a certain six during the Women’s Premier League (WPL) game between the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (RCBW) and the Delhi Capitals Women (DCW) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Thursday, February 29.

The brilliant save came during the 11th over of DCW innings. Sophie Molineux bowled a pitched-up delivery and Shafali Verma slapped it towards the mid-wicket boundary. Wareham completed the catch mid-air and threw the ball inside the boundary ropes before the momentum took her beyond the boundary cushion, saving four runs for her team.

The crowd roared in delight while the dugout gave her a standing ovation. RCBW skipper Smriti Mandhana was equally delighted with the fielding performance and clapped to appreciate the special effort.

DCW set 195-run target for RCBW in WPL 2024 clash

The Delhi Capitals Women posted 194/5 in their allotted 20 overs after being asked to bat first by the Royal Challengers Bangalore Women in the WPL 2024 clash on Thursday.

Shafali Verma top-scored with 50 runs off 31 balls, hitting four sixes and three boundaries. Alice Capsey also chipped in with 46 off 33 deliveries, with the help of two maximums and four boundaries. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen provided the final touches, smashing 32 (16) and 36 (16), respectively.

Sophie Devine and Nadine de Klerk starred with the ball for RCBW, bagging two wickets apiece, while Shreyanka Patil picked up one wicket.

In response, RCBW were 147/3 after 16.4 overs, with Sabbhineni Meghana and Georgia Wareham at the crease.

Skipper Mandhana was the last batter to be dismissed, cleaned up by Kapp. She smashed 74 off 43 balls in an innings laced with three sixes and 10 boundaries. Sophie Devine and Richa Ghosh contributed 23 (17) and 19 (13), respectively. The duo shared a 77-run partnership for the opening wicket.

Follow the RCBW vs DCW WPL 2024 clash live score and updates here.

