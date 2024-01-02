[Watch] Melbourne Stars fan proposes to Melbourne Renegades spectator during BBL derby, gets to meet Glen Maxwell

A Melbourne Stars fan proposed to a Melbourne Renegades spectator during the Big Bash League (BBL) derby on Tuesday, January 2. The incident took place when the Stars were batting, chasing a target of 98.

The Stars fan introduced himself before proceeding to surprise the woman with a ring, thereby getting engaged in front of a capacity crowd at Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

Australian broadcaster 7 Cricket shared the viral clip and captioned the Instagram post:

“What better place to propose than the @MCG? Congratulations to this lovely couple.”

Watch the video below:

Expand Tweet

The couple also met the Stars’ captain Glenn Maxwell on the special occasion. BBL’s official handle captioned the Instagram post:

“Got engaged and met Maxi. Not a bad night for these two!”

Expand Tweet

Proposals at cricket stadiums are a common sight of joy.

Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets via the DLS method in a rain-hit BBL clash

In the match, the Melbourne Stars beat Melbourne Renegades by eight wickets via the DLS method in the rain-hit BBL game on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, the Renegades posted 97/7 in their allotted 14 overs. Quinton de Kock top scored, with 23 runs off 16 balls, including one six and three boundaries. Mackenzie Harvey, Jake Fraser-McGurk, and Tom Rogers chipped in with scores of 18 (16), 14 (19), and 10* (six), respectively.

Daniel Lawrence emerged as the pick of the bowlers for Stars, bagging two wickets, while skipper Glenn Maxwell, Joel Paris, Imad Wasim, Mark Steketee, and Beau Webster settled for one scalp apiece.

Expand Tweet

In response, the Stars chased down the target in 12.1 overs. Thomas Rogers and Glenn Maxell stayed unbeaten on scores of 46 (34) and 32 (15), respectively.

Meanwhile, Tom Rogers and Peter Siddle picked up one wicket apiece for the Renegades.

With the win, the Stars rose to third place in the points table with four wins in seven games, while the Renegades dropped to rock bottom with a solitary win in as many games.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App