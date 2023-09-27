[Watch] Glenn Maxwell surprises himself with a one-handed stunner to send back Rohit Sharma in IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

In a freakish moment in the third India-Australia ODI in Rajkot on Wednesday, September 27, Glenn Maxwell got Rohit Sharma out for 81 (57) with a caught and bowled so brilliant that he even surprised himself.

Maxwell came to bowl his second spell in the 21st over of India's chase, with Rohit and Virat Kohli going almost flawlessly in their 50-plus stand. The Indian captain even hit him for a maximum on the fourth ball and tried to do a repeat of it on the last ball.

The ball was on a good length and spun into Rohit. In his attempt to perhaps chip it over the bowler, the right-hander played almost a nothing shot with no balance or control. It still went quickly toward Maxwell's face and he could just draw it away and put his right hand in front. The ball went straight into his palms and stuck.

Here's a video of the wicket and Maxwell's reaction:

Expand Tweet

This was the off-spinner's second wicket of the match. Earlier, he got makeshift opener Washington Sundar out for 18 (30) by getting him caught in the outfield.

Rohit was batting as well as he has in the last few months but failed to convert his start into a match-winning knock. He scored three consecutive fifties in the 2023 Asia Cup but couldn't push any of them beyond the three digits.

Glenn Maxwell gets Virat Kohli after Rohit Sharma

India's spin woes deepened further as the match progressed. Following the captain's dismissal, Kohli fell to the Australian spinner as well. He also looked in brilliant touch for his 56 (61), which included five fours and a six.

But on the penultimate ball of the 27th over, he tried to play a pull shot against Maxwell's short-of-a-length turning ball but got a big top edge in the air and to mid-wicket. Steve Smith grabbed it easily to reduce India to 171/3 in the 353-run chase.