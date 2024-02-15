[Watch] Glenn Phillips pulls off a blinder at gully in New Zealand vs South Africa 2nd Test

Star New Zealand all-rounder Glenn Phillips pulled off a brilliant catch to dismiss Keegan Petersen at gully during Day 3 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa on Thursday, February 15. The catch ended a 98-run partnership between Petersen and David Bedingham for the fifth wicket.

The terrific catch came during the 60th over of South Africa's second innings. Matt Henry bowled back of a length ball outside off with a little bit of width on offer. Keegan Petersen cut it with the ball rising up and it traveled towards Phillips at gully. The fielder flew like a goalkeeper to his right to complete the one-handed screamer.

Phillips took a similar catch to get rid of Fortuin in the first innings. He finished with four catches in the game.

David Bedingham’s ton helps South Africa set 267-run target for New Zealand in 2nd Test

David Bedingham’s century helped South Africa post 235 in their second innings and eventually set a 267-run target for New Zealand in the second Test.

Bedingham scored 110 runs off 141 deliveries, an innings laced with two sixes and 12 boundaries while Keegan Petersen and captain Neil Brand chipped in with 43 (79) and 34 (60), respectively. William Orourke bagged five wickets for the Kiwis, while Glenn Phillips picked up two.

At the time of writing, New Zealand were 33/0 after 11.2 overs in the run chase, with Tom Latham and Devon Conway at the crease.

Batting first, the Proteas were bundled out for 242 in 97.2 overs. Ruan de Swart top scored with 64 off 156, including nine boundaries. Bedingham, von Berg, and van Tonder chipped in with 39 (102), 38(89), and 32 (71), respectively.

William Orourke picked up four wickets for the BlackCaps, while Rachin Ravindra scalped three.

In response, the hosts were bowled out for 211 to hand a 31-run first innings lead. Captain Kane Williamson and Tom Latham scored 43 (108) and 40 (104), while Will Young and Neil Wagner chipped in their 30s. Dane Piedt picked up a fifer for the visitors, while Dane Petersen took two wickets.

