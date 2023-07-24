[Watch] Glenn Phillips' three humungous sixes spark a rampaging end to WAF's innings against MI NY

New Zealand power hitter Glenn Phillips smashed three maximums in a span of five legal deliveries to help spark a grand finish for the Washington Freedom (WAF) against MI New York (MINY) in the Major League Cricket (MLC) clash at Morrisville on Sunday, July 23.

The big hits pumped some much-needed momentum into the WAF innings after they were meandering at 105/3 in 16 overs.

One of the most devastating six hitters of the game, the 26-year-old Phillips struck a boundary and pulled six of champion leg-spinner Rashid Khan. He followed that with two sixes off the first two legal deliveries of David Wiese to inject spunk into an out-of-sync batting display.

Here is a glimpse of the three big hits by Phillips:

The South African-born wicket-keeper batter was eventually dismissed for 47 off 35 deliveries. However, his demolition in the second half of the innings led WAF to a competitive 160/6 in their 20 overs.

Phillips had endured a dismal inaugural MLC season until now, averaging 13.75 in the first four games. The Kiwi star is among the most feared batters in international cricket, with 95 sixes in 59 T20Is.

WAF fall short despite Glenn Phillips' blistering knock

Despite Glenn Phillips's spectacular knock, Washington Freedom suffered a crushing defeat at the hands of the MI New York in their final league game of the MLC season. Chasing 161 for victory, MI NY coasted to a win off just 15.3 overs on the back of a sensational knock by Nicholas Pooran.

The southpaw smashed 62 off only 33 deliveries, with four boundaries and six maximums in his match-winning innings. Skipper Kieron Pollard joined Pooran in finishing the run chase with an unbeaten 21 off ten deliveries to keep the MI NY alive in the competition.

Earlier, openers Shayan Jahangir and Monank Patel provided the perfect start to the chase, with a 67-run partnership in just seven overs.

The defeat meant WAF remained second on the points table, with three wins in five games. However, the three teams below them, MI New York, Texas Super Kings, and the San Fransisco Unicorns, are currently on two wins in four games with their final game remaining.

The San Francisco Unicorns take on the Texas Super Kings in the penultimate league stage game at Morrisville on Monday, July 24. Meanwhile, MI NY will play the final match of the group stages against table-toppers Seatle Orcas at the same venue the following day.

While the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) are officially eliminated from the playoff race with a lone win in five matches, the other five teams are vying to finish in the top four to qualify for the playoffs.