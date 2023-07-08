[Watch] "Going to teach him now how to bowl left-arm spin" - Ravindra Jadeja's hilarious exchange with a fan

Team India's talismanic all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will be seen in action during the side's upcoming two-match Test series against West Indies, starting on Wednesday, July 12.

Ahead of the Test series opener in Dominica, Jadeja was spotted interacting with one of his fans. Interestingly, the fan also offered to teach the No.1 ranked ICC Test all-rounder some left-arm spin. A video of the interaction was shared by a Twitter user.

Ravindra Jadeja's fan can be heard saying:

"We had a great coffee with the man, the myth, the legend, Ravindra Jadeja. And, I'm going to teach him now how to bowl left-arm spin."

Jadeja was last seen in action during the ICC World Test Championship (WTC 2023) final between India and Australia at The Kennington Oval last month. The southpaw chipped in with a crucial 48-run knock in India's first innings. The crafty spinner also bagged four wickets.

However, Rohit Sharma and Co. failed to win the coveted ICC Test mace, suffering a heartbreaking 209-run defeat in the summit clash.

"There shouldn't be any question marks over Ravindra Jadeja" - Aakash Chopra on the all-rounder's non-selection in India's T20I squad for the West Indies series

India and West Indies are set to compete in two Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is in July and August. While Jadeja is part of the Men in Blue's red-ball and 50-over squads, he wasn't picked for the T20I fixtures.

Speaking about Jadeja's non-selection, former Indian opener Aakash Chopra feels that the senior player hasn't been dropped from the shortest format team. He suggested that his absence may have been due to workload management reasons.

Expressing his opinion on India's T20I squad, Chopra said on his YouTube channel:

"There shouldn't be any question marks over Ravindra Jadeja in terms of T20Is, just my thought, but he will play Tests and ODIs as well. So you say that he can rest a little. You should play Axar Patel and then you have got other spinning options as well. So that could be the thinking."

The first Test between India and West Indies is scheduled to be played at Windsor Park in Roseau from July 12 onwards.

