[Watch]"Good luck if you want a death bowler"- Pat Cummins replies to a cheeky dig from Australia skipper Mitchell Marsh amidst T20 World Cup 2024

Veteran Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins and T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh share a great camaraderie, having played together for so long. They have also never shied away from having light-hearted banters with each other. One of those happened when Marsh addressed a press conference ahead of Australia's T20I series against New Zealand earlier this year.

The newly-appointed T20I skipper claimed he couldn't wait to tell Cummins what to do, taking a cheeky dig at Australia's Test and ODI captain. In a recent video posted by ICC, Cummins was asked if he had a reply for the same.

Cheekily suggesting that he is a crucial death bowler for Mitchell Marsh, Pat Cummins said:

"Good luck if you want a death bowler, because I won't be available (laughs)."

Here's the video:

Cummins proved his point with a brilliant performance against England in their T20 World Cup clash in Barbados last week. He conceded just 23 runs in his four overs and picked up a couple of wickets as the Aussies won the game by 36 runs.

Pat Cummins on his bonding with Mitchell Marsh

Pat Cummins revealed why he shared such a great bond with Mitchell Marsh. He recalled a tour back in 2011 where both he and Marsh were teenagers and spent quite a lot of time together as they were in the same age group.

On this, Cummins said (in the same video):

"Love-hate relationship with Mitchie. He loves me, I hate him (laughs). We've been mates for a long time. I think we first toured together in 2011. I was 18, he was 18 or 19. It was a huge age gap with the rest so we spent a lot of time together and have been mates ever since."

Australia smashed Namibia by nine wickets to qualify for the Super 8 phase. Marsh would bank on Cummins' experience in the latter stages.

