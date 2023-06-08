[Watch] Haider Ali gets dismissed in a bizarre stumping in T20 Blast 2023 

Derbyshire batter Haider Ali was dismissed in an unfashionable manner during the T20 Blast 2023 match against Warwickshire at Edgbaston in Birmingham on Wednesday, June 7.

Sam Hain's unbeaten maverick knock of 71 runs from 36 balls helped the hosts to put up a commendable 203/7 in the first innings.

While chasing a daunting target, Derbyshire openers Luis Reece and Ali laid the foundation with their 95-run stand. The duo scored 57 runs in the mandatory powerplay overs.

Ali made 48 runs in 34 balls with the help of four fours and two sixes. It took a bizarre dismissal in the 11th over to end the Pakistan international batter's great run.

Warwickshire left-arm spinner Danny Briggs bowled a wide yorker just outside the off-stump as Ali stepped down the crease and failed to make any connection with the ball. He was quick to put his bat back inside the crease but then came out perhaps anticipating bye runs.

Warwickshire wicketkeeper Alex Davies dislodged the bails behind the wickets and the square leg umpire adjudicated Haider Ali out.

Watch the video here:

Haider Ali's Derbyshire post six-wicket win

Luis Reece carried on the momentum after Haider Ali's dismissal. He completed his half century in 33 balls with a boundary off Warwickshire captain Moeen Ali's bowling. Moeen had the last laugh though, as he cleaned up Reece in his next over.

Derbyshire captain Leus de Plooy played a decisive knock to take his side past the finishing line. De Plooy launched a blistering attack in the death overs, hammering four boundaries and five sixes. He remained unbeaten on 66 off 25 balls as Derbyshire sealed the 204-run chase with three balls to spare.

With three wins and four losses in seven matches, Derbyshire are in seventh place in the North Group points table in the 2023 T20 Blast. They will next host Nottinghamshire on Friday, June 9, at the County Ground.

