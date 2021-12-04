[Watch] Hanuma Vihari plays some exquisite drives during India A vs South Africa A game

Hanuma Vihari has returned to form with twin half-centuries in the second four-day game between India A and South Africa A at Mangaung Oval.

Vihari, who last played a Test against Australia earlier this year, traveled to South Africa after recovering from his hamstring injury. The batsman from Andhra has made a strong case for himself with a three-match Test series lined up between India and South Africa next month.

In a video shared by Hanuma Vihari, the right-handed batsman was seen playing gorgeous looking shots. He presented the full bat and timed the ball from the middle with ease. Vihari captioned the post as:

"Enjoyed the time in the Middle!"

Incidentally, Hanuma Vihari was left out of India's squad for the two-match Test series against New Zealand. The decision attracted a lot of flak from former cricketers.

Moments later, the selectors added Vihari to the touring India A squad, which was believed to be an after-effect of all the criticism.

The 28-year-old batsman has made full use of the opportunity with two fifties in three innings to push his selection ahead of next month's South Africa series.

Hanuma Vihari stars as India A and South Africa A shake hands for a draw

Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran scored individual half-centuries before bad light forced India A and South A to play out for a draw.

Chasing 234 runs in the second innings, India A managed to accumulate only 155/3 before the early close of the day's play. The visitors lost both openers early to reel at 22/2 before Hanuma Vihari and Abhimanyu Easwaran stitched a 133-run stand to bail India A out.

Easwaran departed after a well-made 55 which also put curtains on the match. Vihari, who knocked his second fifty of the match, remained unbeaten on 72, which included 12 boundaries.

The third and final tour game between India A and South Africa A will commence on December 6.

