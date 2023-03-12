[Watch] Harbhajan Singh bamboozles Chris Gayle with sharp turn, cleans him up for 4 in LLC 2023 match

Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh produced a wonderful delivery to rattle West Indies legend Chris Gayle’s stumps in a Legends League Cricket (LLC) 2023 match at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Saturday, March 11.

After World Giants won the toss and opted to bat first in match number two of LLC 2023, India Maharajas spinner Harbhajan struck an early blow. In the third over of the innings, he cleaned up Gayle for four, bowling him round his legs.

Coming in from over the wicket, Harbhajan got a delivery to pitch well outside leg stump. The ball turned back sharply into the left-hander and beat Gayle’s attempt to paddle it behind the wickets for runs. The Windies batter was left stunned briefly as Harbhajan and Co. set off in celebrations.

Harbhajan starred for India Maharajas with 4/13 in two overs as he also went on to dismiss Kevin O'Brien (four), Ross Taylor (one) and Morne van Wyk (one). Half-centuries from World Giants skipper Aaron Finch (53 off 31) and Shane Watson (55 off 32), however, lifted the batting side to 166/8.

Harbhajan’s heroics in vain as India Maharajas fall short in chase

Chasing 167, India Maharajas began in confident fashion as skipper Gautam Gambhir (68 off 42) and Robin Uthappa (29 off 21) added 65 runs for the first wicket. The partnership was broken when Uthappa was dismissed by Ricardo Powell. Murali Vijay retired hurt for 11, while Suresh Raina was bowled by Chris Mpofu for 19.

India Maharajas' chances of victory suffered a massive blow when Powell cleaned up Gambhir at the start of the 16th over. Yusuf Pathan (seven) and Stuart Binny (two) fell to Tino Best and Brett Lee respectively.

Mohammad Kaif was unbeaten on 21 off 17 balls, but could not take the team past the finish line as India Maharajas ended on 164/5.

World Giants captain Finch was named Player of the Match for his impressive half-century.

