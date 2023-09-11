[Watch] Hardik Pandya bowls through the gate and bamboozles world number 1 batter Babar Azam in Asia Cup 2023

Hardik Pandya dismissed world number one ODI batter Babar Azam with a hard-length delivery in the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 match between India and Pakistan on Monday. The Indian all-rounder bamboozled the Pakistan skipper and bowled him through the gate.

On the fourth ball of the 11th over in Pakistan's innings, Hardik Pandya bowled a full-ish delivery on the off-stump line. Babar Azam misjudged it and tried pushing it towards the off-side. Azam was not in the best position while playing the shot. Eventually, he ended up losing his stumps for just 10 runs.

Pandya was overjoyed after picking up the wicket of the Pakistan team's captain. You can watch the video here:

The Pakistan skipper did not look in good touch during his 24-ball stay in the middle. Pakistan needed a better effort from their captain in a run-chase of a mammoth 357.

Pandya almost dismissed Mohammad Rizwan on the next ball. He beat him with a hard-length delivery. The ball touched his pads and traveled to wicketkeeper KL Rahul. India took a DRS, but the review showed that Rizwan was neither out LBW nor caught behind.

Rain interrupts the India vs Pakistan match soon after Hardik Pandya's first over

Pandya bowled a fiery first over, conceding one run and picking up one wicket. However, soon after his spell's first over ended, rain interrupted the proceedings at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. The umpires asked the groundsmen to cover the field as the players headed back to the dressing room.

Pakistan are currently 44/2 after 11 overs. At least 20 overs need to be bowled for the DLS method to come into play. If no further action is possible in this game, then the match will end with no result. India and Pakistan will earn one point each from this match.