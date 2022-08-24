[Watch] Hardik Pandya gives fans a sneak peek into his daily life

Hardik Pandya has made a superlative return to international cricket after guiding the Gujarat Titans (GT) to the IPL 2022 title. He recently gave fans a glimpse of his daily routine.

The Baroda all-rounder was granted a break following a packed international schedule since IPL 2022. He played five T20Is against South Africa before traveling to England for the limited-overs leg. Pandya then featured in a five-match T20I series against the West Indies.

Pandya spent a few days with the family in the US after being granted leave for the Zimbabwe series. The 28-year-old recently returned to training ahead of the upcoming Asia Cup 2022.

The all-rounder recently gave a sneak peek of his daily routine on his social media handle. Pandya was seen meeting his family and friends before hitting the ground for training. The video ended with the cricketer bidding goodbye to his family and leaving for the airport.

Pandya will hope to keep the momentum going in the continental tournament, which gets underway in the UAE on August 27.

India will begin their campaign against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on August 28.

"You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away" - Ravi Shastri on Hardik Pandya

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri showered praise on Pandya, labeling him a vital cog in this Indian setup. Shastri has seen the Gujarat Titans cricketer grow in stature from close quarters during his stint with the Indian team as the head coach.

Speaking at a press conference organized by Star Sports, Shastri said:

"He (Pandya) is one of the most important cogs in the wheel as far as India is concerned. You take him out of the squad and the balance goes away. That's how important he is."

Pandya is expected to play a key role as Rohit Sharma and Co. eye the Asia Cup title followed by the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia later this year.

