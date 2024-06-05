[Watch] Hardik Pandya uproots Lorcan Tucker's middle stump in IND vs IRE 2024 T20 World Cup clash 

Team India all-rounder Hardik Pandya struck in his first over to continue the dominance after the powerplay in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Ireland. The match is underway at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday, June 5.

The Men in Blue made a bright start to the contest after opting to bowl first. Arshdeep Singh struck with the new ball to remove both openers as Ireland stuttered to 26/2 after six overs. Following the new ball charge by the frontline pacers, all-rounder Hardik Pandya was brought into the attack by skipper Rohit Sharma.

It did not take long for the right-arm pacer to strike as he accounted for the third wicket off the penultimate ball of the over. The fullish delivery invited a drive from the right-handed Tucker, but the ball jagged back in sharply after pitching and breached the massive bat-pad gap to hit the middle stump and dislodge it.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Lorcan Tucker could only score 10 runs off 13 deliveries and was only one of the two batters to record double figures.

Hardik Pandya struck again to dismiss Curtis Campher and Mark Adair

Team India continued to deal with wickets in the middle overs as well, and Hardik Pandya also got into the act. The all-rounder responded with a wicket yet again after being handed the ninth over of the innings.

After conceding a six off the first ball, Pandya came back strongly, giving away only two runs off the next four deliveries. The right-arm pacer opted to finish the over with a length delivery outside off stump, inducing a drive by Campher. However, he could only edge it to Rishabh Pant behind the wickets.

Pandya was on a hat-trick after he struck off the first ball of his third over. Mark Adair tried to take the all-rounder on, but the miscued shot found Shivam Dube, who took a comfortable catch. The dismissal reduced Ireland to 49-7 in the 11th over.

Pandya had bowled three overs in the warm-up clash against Bangladesh at the same venue recently, He finished with figures of 1-30 after three overs and played a decent knock with the bat as well.

