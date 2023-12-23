[Watch] Haris Rauf comes out to bat without pads during BBL 2023 match between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder

Pakistan and Melbourne Stars pacer Haris Rauf walked out to the crease without wearing pads during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023 match agaisnt Sydney Thunder on Saturday (December 23) at the Lavington Sports Oval, Albury.

The incident transpired after the fall of the ninth wicket of Melbourne Stars on the penultimate ball of the first innings of the match. Mark Steketee got run out on the fifth ball of the 20th over, leaving Melbourne at 172/9.

Haris Rauf was not ready to come in next as he was seen running into the field while holding a helmet and gloves in his hands. He wore the helmet and gloves after reaching the non-striker's end. However, he did not have his pads on.

Fortunately, Haris Rauf did not have to face a delivery as Liam Dawson was cleaned up by Daniel Sams on the final ball of the innings. You can watch the incident in the video below:

Expand Tweet

"If he thinks he’s not there as yet, then that’s his call"- Wasim Akram on Haris Rauf missing the Test series against Australia

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram recently gave his opinion on Haris Rauf's decision to skip the Test series against Australia. Akram felt that it is an individual's call at the end of the day. At Kayo Sports’ Summer of Cricket launch event, Wasim Akram said:

"That’s his decision. He’s a contracted player, so there’s a lot of controversies back home. There are some white-ball specialist cricketers in this day and age … if he thinks he’s not there as yet, then that’s his call."

Akram continued:

"Test is a big boy’s game at the end of the day. You’ve got to bowl eight-over spells. In T20 you bowl four overs and stand at fine leg. Piece of cake. Test cricket is a long race, and if you want to be remembered as a great of the game, that’s where Test cricket comes in."

Do you agree with Wasim Akram's view above? Let us know in the comments section below.

Get IPL Auction 2024 Updates and news. Follow Sportskeeda for all activities, sold, and unsold players' details.