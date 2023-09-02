[Watch] Haris Rauf ends Shubman Gill's scratchy knock by knocking him over during IND vs PAK in Asia Cup 2023

Shubman Gill had an outing to forget as he was dismissed for just 10 off 32 balls in India's Asia Cup 2023 opener against Pakistan in Kandy on Saturday. The opener looked highly troubled against the moving ball and his dismissal spoke volumes about the kind of innings he had.

After seeing off the initial new ball burst from Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah, Shubman Gill had the opportunity to cash in under improved conditions for batting. However, he tried to drive a delivery at good length from Haris Rauf on the up.

The ball pitched and nipped back to rattle Shubman Gill's stumps and the opener was understandably distraught as he knew he didn't cover the line of the ball enough. Rauf had a pretty difficult opening spell and naturally, he was over the moon to get a wicket. Here's a video of Gill's dismissal:

India lost Shubman Gill at a pretty bad time

Shaheen Afridi was once again on top of his game as Pakistan were able to send both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli back into the pavilion. Gill did get to stick around with Shreyas Iyer, who played some delightful shots, but the partnership didn't last long as the latter was dismissed with another short ball.

With the sun out and Ishan Kishan batting well at the other end, Gill will be gutted that he couldn't make the most of the start he had got in terms of the balls faced. India need Hardik Pandya and Ishan to bat for as long as possible and add more to the half-century stand that the duo have already notched up.

Pakistan could potentially look to bring back one of their pacers from one end and look and close down the Indian innings as soon as they can.