[Watch] “He’d have to fly back home” - South African bowlers Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi engage in some hilarious banter

South African cricketers Tabraiz Shamsi and Lungi Ngidi engaged in some fun banter in a video that was shared on ICC’s official Instagram handle. In the clip, Shamsi is asked about the batter he would not want to face in the nets. He promptly names Ngidi, leading to some hilarious follow-up comments.

South Africa will begin their 2023 ODI World Cup campaign with a match against Sri Lanka at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday.

Ahead of the game, ICC shared a fun video on its Instagram handle featuring Shamsi and Ngidi. Asked about the batter, he would not want to face in the nets, Shamsi replied:

“Lungi Ngidi. Because I would absolutely shatter his confidence and we need him to bowl for us.”

Ngidi responded and wittily commented:

“The first ball I would bowl to Shamsi, and everyone knows, is definitely a bouncer.”

Shamsi’s retort followed:

“I love him a lot, but I wouldn’t him facing me because then he’d have to fly back home.”

To this, Ngidi quipped:

“I don’t know why he wouldn’t want to bowl to me because he always speaks about getting me out and bamboozling me with his googlies.”

Both Proteas cricketers are seen having a hearty laugh in the humorous video. Looking at their ODI records, Shamsi has claimed 63 wickets in 43 matches, while Ngidi has picked up 78 scalps in 48 games.

“I have used that a couple of times” - South African captain on reminding players of chokers tag

South Africa have often between tagged as chokers for their inability to win big matches in World Cup events. And while that is not something the Proteas would be proud of, skipper Temba Bavuma has revealed that he doesn’t shy away from reminding the players about the same.

Speaking at a press conference ahead of South Africa’s clash against Sri Lanka, he commented:

“I have used that a couple of times. But you don’t really hear coming from the team. I think there are guys who believe that it applies to this team, there are guys who don’t believe that it applies to this team. The belief that happens among the players is important."

"I bring it up to just make sure that we are not kind of squirting around the issue. If there is some issue, you will have to deal with it and mentally make sure how you are going deal with it,” he added.

Expand Tweet

The Proteas were knocked out of the 2022 T20 World Cup after they went down to the Netherlands by 13 runs in their last Super 12 match.