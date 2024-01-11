[Watch] Hilarious Arshdeep and Shubman, 'freezing' Rahul Dravid in India's Mohali nets session

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a crafty video of Team India practicing in the Mohali cold ahead of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan which starts on Thursday, January 11.

Practicing in around 13 degrees Celsius cold at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, the Indian players gave a fun vox pop (a video where a lot of people informally speak on a similar subject) on the challenges. Axar Patel, Rinku Singh, Tilak Verma, and head coach Rahul Dravid spoke about not being used to such cold.

Local boys Arshdeep Singh and Shubman Gill joked about not feeling cold at all while Chennai man Washington Sundar sarcastically said he was 'habitual' to it. With dense fog covering the stadium, pacer Avesh Khan remarked that there was no aasman (sky) above him and just dhuan (smoke).

The series will move to Indore's Holkar Stadium on Sunday, January 14, and it won't be much better in terms of cold either. The final T20I will be played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore on January 17 and will provide some respite.

India are also slated to host England for a five-match Test series, which will start late in January but the first two matches will be played in south-east India which wouldn't be as cold and foggy as the north.

"In the cold, I am more scared of fielding" - India's Ravi Bishnoi

Earlier in the day, Bishnoi told the series broadcasters that he was more worried about fielding in the cold than bowling.

"In the cold, I am more scared of fielding than bowling (gripping the ball) in these conditions. If you drop one, it’s done," Bishnoi told broadcaster pSports18. "It’s a bit tough fielding here because of the low level of the floodlights. You have to keep this mind and before the match, you need to train."

