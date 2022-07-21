[WATCH] Batter runs back after forgetting to wear his pads, umpire talks on the phone - Hilarious scenes from cricket match in UK

We have seen several funny moments in cricket matches over the years, such as batters losing their bat while attempting to hit the ball and fans running onto the field and interacting with cricketers. In some cases, fielders have lost their trousers while attempting to stop the ball.

A local cricket match in the UK has taken hilarity in the game to a different level. In a clip from a match that has gone viral on social media platforms, a batter is seen coming out to bat without his pads on. The Southend Civic Cricket Club cricketer, identified as Martin Hughes, had to rush back after learning the same.

Interestingly, the umpire himself was having a conversation on the phone as the batter walked in to take the strike. After taking his guard, Hughes looked down and suddenly realized that he had forgotten his pads and was seen rushing back.

The hilarious video was shared on Twitter by the handle @ThatsSoVillage.

The opposition players and the umpire found the incident rather amusing.

Twitter reactions to viral video of batter forgetting pads during cricket match

Commenting on the funny clip from the cricket match, @ThatsSoVillage wrote:

“Video sent in by Southend Civic CC, but we had to add the subtitles 😂.”

"Video sent in by Southend Civic CC, but we had to add the subtitles 😂."

There were other funny reactions as well from some Twitter users after watching the video. One user wrote:

“I remember once I must have been 11/12, number 3 walks out, he realizes he’s only got one glove says screw it I’ll carry on. Knocked over first ball 😭.”

Another comment read:

“I bat 5. As soon as the first wicket drops I get padded. I know how this works. Been caught out too often. I think when I get in our no.11 gets padded usually 😂.”





"I bat 5. As soon as the first wicket drops I get padded. I know how this works. Been caught out too often. I think when I get in our no.11 gets padded usually 😂."

A cricket fan chipped in:

“I had a team-mate who never wore a box. He said that it was to ensure that he never lost concentration!!”

"I had a team-mate who never wore a box. He said that it was to ensure that he never lost concentration!!"

Another comment went as follows:

“We've got a sale on if he needs some! 😂.”

When Bob Willis forgot his bat

During a Test match against Australia at Edgbaston in 1981, legendary England fast bowler, the late Bob Willis, forgot his bat while striding out to the crease.

As he walked out to the middle, Willis checked his gloves and pads. Just as he prepared to take his guard, he realized that he had no bat and walked back towards the dressing room to pick up a willow!

