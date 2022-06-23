5 cricketers who lost their trousers on the field

Although called the 'gentleman's game', cricket is seldom gentle on the players. More so in the last two decades, when the game has become arguably more competitive. Players these days are known to go the extra yard while fielding in a bid to win. Consequently, that has led to some impossible catches and runouts on the field in recent times.

However, there is a flip side to it as well. The competitiveness of the cricketers has made them more prone to injuries. Ravindra Jadeja, for instance, found himself on the receiving end of an injury when he attempted to take a diving catch against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) during IPL 2022.

In a lighter vein, it also leads to some embarrassing moments on the field that leave everyone in splits. On that note, here are five cricketers who lost their trousers on the field.

#1 Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne became much sought-after in the cricket fraternity after his gritty performances during the Ashes series in 2019. Coming in as a concussion substitute for the injured Steve Smith in the second innings of the second Test, Labuschagne thwarted England's chances of winning with a knock of 59 runs.

However, the ace batter was involved in a hilarious incident in the Marsh Cup the same year. Fielding for Queensland, Labuschagne produced a full-length dive to save a single but his pants came off. Seemingly unaffected by the incident, he was quick to throw the ball to the keeper's end, leading to the dismissal of Chris Tremain.

#2 Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli is a household name among cricket fans. With over 20000 runs, the former Indian skipper is often regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era.

He is a gun fielder and goes all out in saving runs for his team. That's precisely what he attempted against Sri Lanka back in 2010 when his trousers came off. The Sri Lankans were cruising towards a win when Kohli threw himself at the ball to save the boundary. While he did manage to block the boundary, he lost his pants in the process.

The incident left everyone amused, especially Yuvraj Singh, who couldn't control his laughter.

Watch the full incident here:

#3. Lou Vincent

New Zealand have always produced a long line of athletic cricketers, who have made fielding look like child's play. Former Kiwi batter Lou Vincent wasn't any different. Supremely agile, he has taken some spectacular catches in his career.

Usually, the sight of a fielder diving to save a boundary receives admiration from fans. But not when it leads to a wardrobe malfunction. Vincent had the misfortune of being involved in one.

It happened during an ODI between New Zealand and West Indies in 2006 in Auckland. Vincent, who was fielding at square leg, dived to his right to save a certain boundary and succeeded. But his trousers slid off in the process, much to the embarrassment of the crowd in the stands.

The Kiwi player, however, seemed unperturbed as he threw the cricket ball back.

Watch the full incident here:

#4. Yasir Shah

The Pool B clash between Pakistan and South Africa during the 2015 Cricket World Cup saw Pakistani cricketer Yasir Shah lose his trousers while trying to save a boundary. With the Proteas requiring 89 runs to win off 123 balls, Kyle Abbott flicked a delivery from Shahid Afridi towards the fine leg boundary.

Shah, who was stationed at fine leg, gave chase. But as luck would have it, his trousers came off as he threw his body to save valuable runs for his team. The effort turned out to be futile but was a source of laughter for many who were present.

Watch the incident here:

#5. Ravi Bopara

Former England cricketer Ravi Bopara found himself in a bit of a scramble as he lost his trousers during the London Spirit's clash against the Oval Invincibles in The Hundred.

Chasing 147, Oval Invincibles opener Will Jacks hit Brad Wheal towards the leg-side boundary. Bopara ran after the ball but failed to keep it in play, and in the process managed to lose his pants as he crashed into the boundary.

The incident caused a great deal of amusement for both commentators and fans.

Interested in sports other than cricket? Find more details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far