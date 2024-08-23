[Watch] Hubli Tigers beat Bengaluru Blasters in a thrilling Maharaja Trophy T20 2024 match that witnessed three Super Overs

A triple super over match took place in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 match between Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters and the Hubli Tigers on Friday, August 23. The match was played at the M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

The second innings of the match saw Hubli Tigers, led by Manish Pandey, defend their total of 164. Kalyani Bengaluru Blasters saw a half-century from Mayank Agarwal (54) and a lower-order blitz from Naveen MG (23). They had victory in sight as they needed six runs off the last over.

Naveen MG hit a boundary and looked to finish the match with a flourish but was caught in the deep. With only one run needed to win, a run out on the last ball ensured that the match went into a super over.

Trending

The first super-over saw both teams score 10 runs. In the second super over, Bengaluru Blasters chased 9 runs for a win. They lost a wicket but leveled the score, stretching the game to another super over.

In the third super over, the pair of Suraj Ahuja and Shubhang Hegde managed to put up 12 runs for the Bengaluru Blasters. This came after losing Aniruddha Joshi off the first ball of the over bowled by Manvanth Kumar.

Kumar then walked out with captain Manish Pandey for the Hubli Tigers and with a boundary off the last ball, would win the game for his side. Manvanth also won the Man of the Match award for his all-round efforts in this game.

You can watch the winning moments of the game below:

Expand Tweet

Hubli Tigers scored 164 runs in their 20 overs

Expand Tweet

Batting first, the Hubli Tigers scored 164 runs in their quota of 20 overs. They lost opener Thippa Reddy cheaply. However, vital knocks from Mohammed Taha (33), skipper Manish Pandey (33), and Aneeshwar Gautam (30) ensured there was balance in the middle overs. Late big hitting towards the end by Manvanth Kumar (27) ensured Hubli Tigers breached the 160-run mark.

For the Bengaluru Blasters, Lavish Kaushal was their star with the ball in hand as he picked up a fifer, with his figures reading 5/17 in 4 overs. Kranthi Kumar returned with two wickets and Naveen MG and Shubhang Hegde chipped in with a wicket each.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for fast live cricket scores? Download CricRocket and get fast score updates, top-notch commentary in-depth match stats & much more! 🚀☄️