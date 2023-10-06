[Watch] Hyderabad crowd chant vociferously for Babar Azam during PAK vs NED 2023 ODI World Cup clash

The Hyderabad crowd showered their love on Pakistan captain Babar Azam during the 2023 World Cup match against Netherlands on Friday, October 6. Pakistan registered an 81-run victory in the contest and began their World Cup campaign on a positive note.

Pakistan batted first and got all-out for 286 in 49 overs. The Netherlands then fought well for a while with the bat but eventually surrendered against a quality bowling attack. They got bundled out for 205 in 41 overs.

Babar Azam endured a failure in the batting department as he could score only five runs. Saud Shakeel hit an aggressive half-century on his World Cup debut and deservingly bagged the Player of the Match award.

During the second innings, while Pakistan were fielding in the 36th over, fans chanted loudly for Babar Azam. He acknowledged their love by gesturing to them.

"The way Hyderabad supported us, we are very happy"- Babar Azam after win against Netherlands in the 2023 World Cup

After the conclusion of the match against the Netherlands, Babar Azam expressed gratitude for the support extended by the Hyderabad crowd to his team. He was also thankful for the great hospitality offered to them in the city since they arrived in India.

"The way Hyderabad supported us, we are very happy. Pleased with the hospitality here," Babar said.

The Pakistan captain then reflected on the win and said:

"Pretty satisfied, all credit to bowlers, we started well, we took wickets in the middle overs and put pressure on them. We lost three wickets early, and the way Rizwan and Saud Shakeel began gave us a lot of momentum. The partnership shifted on the Netherlands. Saud has improved a lot in Test cricket, and in One Dayers as well."

"Our bowlers did very well in the first 10 overs. We stuck to our plans, Haris stuck to his lengths and picked up wickets."

Pakistan will next face Sri Lanka on Tuesday, October 10, at the same venue.