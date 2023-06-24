[Watch] “I’m going to keep a close eye on you” - When a 13-year-old Rehan Ahmed impressed spin wizard Shane Warne 

Rehan Ahmed, the 18-year-old leg-spinner, has been added to England's Test squad as cover for off-spinner Moeen Ali for Ashes 2023. The latter’s performance was hampered by a blistered spinning finger in the opening Test at Edgbaston.

Ahmed made a memorable Test debut against Pakistan in Karachi last year. He claimed 5/48 in the second innings as England went on to hammer the hosts by eight wickets and complete a whitewash in the three-match series.

Amid the excitement over the young leggie’s recall to the Test team, an old video of a 13-year-old Ahmed impressing none other than late spin legend Shane Warne is going viral on social media platforms. In the clip that dates back to 2017, Ahmed is seen bowling in the nets, with Warne keeping a close watch. He is then heard telling the boy:

"That’s awesome, man. Really, really good. I’m going to keep a close eye on you. I think I’m going to be commentating on you very soon. I think you will be playing first-class cricket by the age of 15.”

With his five-wicket haul against Pakistan in Karachi, Ahmed (18 years, 128 days) becomes youngest debutant to pick a five-fer in men’s Tests. He broke the record of current Australian Test captain Pat Cummins (18 years and 193 days vs South Africa, 2011).

He is also the youngest player to represent England in men’s Test cricket. The previous record in this regard was held by Brian Close.

Rehan Ahmed’s county form

Ahmed has been called up to the England Test squad for the ongoing Ashes despite less than impressive performances for Leicestershire in this year's County Championship.

He has only managed six wickets so far in seven matches at an average of 67.66. The youngster has done much better with the willow, scoring 423 runs at an average of 38.45, with four half-centuries, which includes a best of 90 against Glamorgan.

Overall, Ahmed has claimed 22 wickets in 11 first-class games at an average of 37, with two five-wicket hauls. With the bat, he has contributed 629 runs, averaging 33.10, and also has a hundred to his name.

