[Watch] “I try to work as hard as I possibly can” - Rishabh Pant hits nets ahead of 2024 Duleep Trophy 

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant posted a video on Instagram on Monday, training in the nets as he prepares to return to red-ball cricket in the Duleep Trophy, which begins on September 5.

The 26-year-old last played a red-ball game for India in December 2022 against Bangladesh. Shortly after, he suffered a life-threatening car accident and has not appeared in the longest format of the game since.

On Monday, Pant took to Instagram to share a video of himself practicing in the nets. He captioned the post:

“I try not to have expectations because they can tend to tear you apart. I try to work as hard as I possibly can and give every ounce of a hundred percent & keep learning from it.”

Rishabh Pant has appeared in 33 Tests for India, amassing 2,271 runs at an average of 43.67, including five centuries.

The southpaw returned to action in white-ball cricket during the 2024 T20 World Cup, which the Men in Blue won in Barbados. He made his ODI return in the final game of the three-match series against Sri Lanka. Pant had a disappointing outing, scoring only six runs, as the Men in Blue lost the series 0-2, with one game ending in a tie.

The keeper-batter also appeared in the opening match of the inaugural Delhi Premier League season for Purani Dilli 6, where he scored 35 runs from 32 balls.

Rishabh Pant to fight for his place in Test matches

In Rishabh Pant's absence, Ishan Kishan and Dhruv Jurel performed admirably in Test matches. Pant will be eager to regain his form and secure a spot in the Test XI.

His performance will be crucial for India as they prepare to face Bangladesh in a two-match Test series, followed by a three-Test series against New Zealand.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will then tour Australia for a five-match Test series. Pant made history in the previous Border-Gavaskar series, which was hosted in Australia, scoring an unbeaten 89 in Brisbane while chasing a target of 328, helping India win the four-match series 2-1. The Indian contingent will be hoping for a similar performance from the Delhi cricketer.

