Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan was added to India's squad for the second Test of the ongoing five-match home series against England on Monday, January 29.

Sarfaraz's father, Naushad Khan, expressed his delight over his son's maiden India call-up. He thanked the BCCI and the national selectors for showing faith in the 26-year-old.

In a video shared by Musheer Khan, Sarfaraz's younger brother, on social media, Naushad said:

"You all know that Sarfaraz got his maiden Test call-up today. I want to thank everyone, especially the Mumbai Cricket Association where he grew up. Also, the National Cricket Academy, where he got experience, BCCI and the selectors for trusting in him, and all his fans who prayed for him and supported him. We all hope that he always plays well for the country and contributes to the team's win."

Sarfaraz Khan has proved his mettle in domestic cricket and has enjoyed an imperious run for Mumbai. He looked in brilliant form for India 'A' in the first two unofficial Tests against England Lions, registering scores of 55 and 161 in his last two innings.

The talented youngster has 3,912 runs to his name from 45 first-class matches at an impressive average of 69.85.

Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar added to India's Test squad for Visakhapatnam Test

India have suffered a big setback ahead of the second Test against England, with senior players KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja ruled out of the contest due to their respective injuries.

Jadeja picked up a hamstring injury during the Test series opener, while Rahul is unavailable for selection due to pain in his right quadriceps. The Men in Blue have named three reinforcements, as Sarfaraz Khan, Washington Sundar, and Sourabh Kumar were added to the roster.

The second Test of the series will be played at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam from February 02 to 06. England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series with their 28-run victory in the opening encounter.

