[Watch] Imad Wasim caught smoking on camera during PSL 2024 final

Islamabad United's star all-rounder Imad Wasim was caught smoking on camera during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2024 final against Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, March 18.

In a video doing the rounds on X (formerly Twitter), Imad was seen smoking in the dressing room after completing his spell.

The incident took place in the 18th over after Imad finished with 5/23, including four wickets in two overs during his four-over spell. He dismissed Yasir Khan, David Willey, Johnson Charles, Khusdil Shah, and Chris Jordan to bag his fifer.

Watch the clip below:

Expand Tweet

In the match, Multan Sultans put up 159/9 in their allotted 20 overs after choosing to bat first.

Usman Khan starred with the bat, scoring 57 runs off 40 balls, including one six and seven boundaries. Iftikhar Ahmed and skipper Mohammad Rizwan chipped in with 32*(20) and run-a-ball 26, respectively.

Apart from Imad Wasim, skipper Shadab Khan scalped three wickets for Islamabad United.

At the time of writing, Islamabad United are 26/1 after four overs in the chase, with Agha Salman and Martin Guptill at the crease. Colin Munro (17 off 13) was the last batter to be dismissed.

“I think they are 20-25 runs short” – Imad Wasim backs Islamabad United to chase 160 vs Multan Sultans in PSL 2024 final

Imad Wasim has backed Islamabad United to chase the 160-run target against Multan Sultans. The all-round reckoned that Sultans fell 20-25 runs short on a batting-friendly pitch. The 35-year-old revealed that he bowled slower to exploit the conditions.

"Feels really good. As a bowling unit, we did really well. I think they are 20-25 runs short. This is a really good wicket to bat. I bowled a bit slower today, and that helped. This is a final, but I want to take it just like any other game."

He continued:

"We play cricket day in, day out, so we don't need to do anything fancy. It is an under-par total. They did really well with Iftikhar, but we’ll fancy chasing 160.”

Multan Sultans, who ended as runners-up in the last two seasons, are vying for their second PSL title after 2021. On the other hand, two-time champions Islamabad United are chasing their third PSL trophy after 2016 and 2018.

Follow the MS vs IS PSL 2024 final live score and updates here.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App