[Watch] Imad Wasim doesn’t chase the ball while fielding, concedes boundary, and is replaced during CPL 2024 match

Antigua and Barbuda Falcons all-rounder Imad Wasim received the wrath of his teammates and commentators alike after he watched the ball reach the boundary without attempting to stop it. The incident left the bowler, Mohammad Amir, furious and led to Wasim being shifted to another fielding position.

On the first ball of the 14th over in the clash against the Barbados Royals on September 1, Quinton de Kock guided a slower short ball towards the third-man area, with victory already in sight. The ball was heading slowly towards the boundary and Imad Wasim had enough time to cut it off from his position at third man.

However, to the surprise of many, the all-rounder made no effort to stop the ball from hitting the ropes. Wasim casually jogged towards the ball and reached well after the boundary was confirmed. Have a look at the incident right here:

The Barbados Royals wrapped up the run chase (target 146) in no time as Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 87 runs off 45 deliveries. Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have begun the CPL 2024 season with three successive losses.

The franchise lost their first two matches on the very last ball and will next face the St. Lucia Kings on Tuesday, September 3.

It remains unknown whether Imad Wasim chose not to go after the ball because the fate of the contest was already sealed or due to an underlying injury concern. He was injured during the latter stages of The Hundred 2024 Men's Competition but had recovered to play until the end of the league phase.

Imad Wasim has had a decent start to the CPL 2024

The all-rounder recently represented Pakistan at the 2024 T20 World Cup after coming out of retirement and also played for the Trent Rockets in The Hundred 2024.

As far as the CPL 2024 is concerned, Imad Wasim has taken four wickets in three matches and played a crucial 21-ball 40-run knock in the team's loss to the Guyana Amazon Warriors recently.

