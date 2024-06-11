[Watch] Imad Wasim executes a brilliant direct hit to dismiss Nicholas Kirton in PAK vs CAN 2024 T20 World Cup clash

Pakistan all-rounder Imad Wasim chipped in with a brilliant piece of fielding by completing a direct hit to send back Nicholas Kirton in the ongoing 2024 T20 World Cup clash against Canada. The batter was caught well short of his crease as Wasim was sharp and clinical to seal the dismissal at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, June 11.

The Men in Green were slowly asserting command in the contest after a bright start by Canada with the bat. The batting side were in need of quick runs after finishing the powerplay at 30/2. Aaron Johnson had begun the middle-overs phase on a positive note as Haris Rauf conceded 13 runs off his first five deliveries.

To conclude the over, the right-handed batter stroked the ball towards cover and took the initiative for a quick single. But what followed was utter confusion and Kirton was stranded midway. He tried to make his way back to the crease at the bowler's end, but he failed in his pursuit as Imad Wasim fired in a throw with only a couple of stumps to aim at and hit the bull's eye.

Have a look at the brilliant piece of fielding right here:

Kirton departed after scoring only one run off six deliveries, and his dismissal left Canada at 43-3 after seven overs.

Canada struggling for momentum in the middle overs as Shreyas Movva and Ravinderpal Singh depart after Kirton

Canada had some hope of salvaging their innings up until Kirton's dismissal, but Pakistan have completely latched on and assumed control post the third wicket. Haris Rauf struck twice in his second over to dismiss both Shreyas Movva and Ravinderpal Singh, leaving Canada reeling at 55/5 after 10 overs.

In the process, Rauf became the second Pakistani bowler after Shadab Khan to reach the 100-wicket milestone. The right-arm bowler also became the fastest-ever pacer to reach the landmark, having taken only 70 matches for the same, beating Mark Adair's record.

The ongoing contest is a do-or-die affair for Babar Azam and company after losing against co-hosts USA and India earlier during the tournament.

