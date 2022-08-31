[Watch] IND vs HK: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma in focus as India hit nets ahead of their 2nd Asia Cup 2022 clash

India appeared to leave no stones unturned ahead of their second Asia Cup 2022 match against Hong Kong as their big guns hit the nets showcasing their range of hitting ahead of the clash on Wednesday (August 31).

The likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and KL Rahul were seen taking on the bowlers in what appeared to be their final practice session prior to the game at the Dubai International Stadium.

Captioned 'Match Day', a clip of the practice session was posted by Team India on their official Instagram handle. You can view the video below:

In addition to featuring prominent names, the likes of Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant, Dinesh Karthik, and Suryakumar Yadav were also seen in tonking mode ahead of the clash.

Rohit Sharma's men will finish as table-toppers in Group A should they win against Hong Kong, who won the qualifiers to enter the main competition.

Will India make changes to their playing XI against Hong Kong?

One of the bigger questions is whether the side will tweak their playing XI after the side registered a five-wicket win against Pakistan on Sunday, August 28. Rishabh Pant was left out of the XI and replaced by Dinesh Karthik, who donned the wicketkeeping gloves.

India's willingness to tinker with their playing XI would mean the likes of Hooda and Pant getting a shot in the XI, replacing Suryakumar Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. With the two players having an intense net session as seen in the above clip, there might be some changes in order.

The think-tank may also consider bringing in Ravichandran Ashwin for Yuzvendra Chahal to give the veteran some game time.

If Pakistan (who will play against Hong Kong on Friday) notch up a win, there's every chance they will meet again in the tournament, and that might be one of the factors behind the changes in the XI.

Here's our predicted XI against Hong Kong:

Rohit Sharma (C), KL Rahul (VC), Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), Deepak Hooda, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, and Arshdeep Singh.

LIVE POLL Q. Can India beat Hong Kong and book a Super Four berth? Yes No 5 votes so far

Edited by Ankush Das