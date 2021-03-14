Watch: India Legends sweat it out before South Africa Legends game

A few hours before India Legends' game against South Africa Legends in the Road Safety World Series 2020-21 on Saturday, the former were seen practicing hard at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur.

Captain Sachin Tendulkar shared a few pictures from the training session on his social media handles.

Sachin Tendulkar wrote in the caption:

"Practice mode on #RoadSafetyWorldSeries"

In one of the pictures, Tendulkar can be seen having a word with Yusuf Pathan, who recently announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

In a video shared by the official Road Safety World Series handle, the India Legends team can be seen practicing in the stadium.

The video begins with the players making their way into the ground followed by warm-up exercises. Opener Virender Sehwag can be seen undergoing batting drills to get into the rhythm for the game.

India Legends make it to the semi-finals

After four successive wins, India Legends suffered their first loss of the tournament against England Legends. In what was a high-scoring game, England batted first and put up a massive 188-run total on the board.

Despite Irfan Pathan and Manpreet Gony's late onslaught after a shaky start, the team fell short by a margin of 6 runs. The loss made India Legends' next game against South Africa Legends even more important.

Sachin Tendulkar (60 off 37) led from the front as Yuvraj Singh (52 off 22 & 2-18) rolled back the years, hitting four consecutive sixes off Zander de Bruyn. South Africa Legends could only manage 148 runs in reply to India's 204. Yusuf Pathan was India's highest wicket-taker, dismissing three South Africa Legends batsmen.

India Legends are currently placed at the top of the points table with five wins in six games.