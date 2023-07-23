[Watch] India's Ravichandran Ashwin bamboozles WI skipper Kraigg Brathwaite with an absolute ripper

Veteran Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continues to produce stunning deliveries. He got rid of West Indies skipper Kraigg Brathwaite on Day 3 of the ongoing Test in Trinidad with a ball that would be any off-spinner's delight.

The pitch was on the slower side and there wasn't much help for any of the bowlers. Brathwaite led West Indies' fightback with a well-made 75 and looked set to get to a valiant hundred. However, that wasn't to be as Ashwin's loopy delivery was too good for the opposition skipper.

Kraigg Brathwaite went on the front foot to smother the spin and tried to defend the delivery from Ravichandran Ashwin. However, there were enough revs on the ball to pitch and turn past the inside edge, going through the gap between the bat and pad and rattling the stumps.

Brathwaite seemed to be in disbelief as he couldn't understand just how that ball sneaked past his defense. Ashwin had a cheeky smile on his face while celebrating as he knew he had produced an absolute beauty. Here's the video:

India still in front after a slow-paced Day 3

While it had its share of rain breaks, Day 3 saw just 143 runs being scored as the West Indies batters showed their willingness to dig deep and bat for long periods.

Ashwin's sensational delivery produced one of just the four wickets that India managed to take in the entire day's play. Brathwaite's wicket was important to the visitors as he was one of their most experienced players and could have held onto one end for much longer.

However, young Alick Athanaze once again looks good and has continued to impress. He will resume play on Day 4 alongside wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva and the hosts will probably look to erase as much deficit as possible.