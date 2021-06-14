[Watch] India women hit the nets ahead of English challenge

The focus was on India women as they were seen putting in the hard yards ahead of their one-off Test against England women starting June 16 at the Bristol County Ground.

Ahead of the one-off Test, the ICC took to Twitter to give the world a glimpse of the India women's training session. The clip, close to a minute long, highlighted some of the big names.

The video saw skipper Mithali Raj and Punam Raut engaged in a discussion, presumably about the upcoming game, while Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana were seen timing the ball sweetly in the nets.

You can watch the clip below:

The @BCCIWomen looking 👌 in the nets ahead of the Test against England. #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/aHbZJjjNVg — ICC (@ICC) June 14, 2021

England brace for 'hard to beat' India women outfit

Ahead of the clash, England women's skipper Heather Knight dubbed the India side 'very strong' and 'hard to beat'.

As per Cricbuzz, Knight said:

"We always want to put on a show, because we haven't had fans in there for so long. India are a very strong side and naturally, there will be a contest there and they're going to be hard to beat so I guess that will hopefully be fun to watch.

"Starting against India, a very strong side, a team that's been really successful over the last few years and they're going to be a really big test for us."

Knight added that the challenge would serve as perfect preparation for the Women's Ashes later this year.

"It is no secret that this Test is a huge part of our preparation going into the Ashes Test match away from home," she said.

India Women's squad for Test & ODIs:

Mithali Raj (Captain), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India women's squad for T20Is

Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain) Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Indrani Roy (wicket-keeper), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava