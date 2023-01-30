[WATCH] Indian Senior Men's team congratulate the U-19 girls on their historic World Cup win

The Indian men’s senior team had a special message for the U-19 girls who scripted history by becoming the first Indian women’s team to win a World Cup title.

The Indian U-19 Women’s team emerged as the comprehensive winners of the inaugural edition of the U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, beating England by 7 wickets in the final.

Taking to their social media handles, BCCI posted a video where the Indian men’s team can be seen congratulating the young girls on their historic triumph. Head coach Rahul Dravid asked Prithvi Shaw to send a message to the U-19 girls.

Incidentally, Prithvi is a former U-19 World Cup-winning captain, having led India to a World Cup title in 2018.

“Today was a landmark day for the Indian Women’s U 19 team and we had a fantastic day. I would like to pass it onto a winning U 19 boys captain to pass on a message to the young girls," Rahul Dravid said.

In response, Prithvi Shaw said,

“I think it’s a great achievement. Everyone wants to congratulate the U-19 women’s team. So congratulations, well done, congrats.”

The Indian women’s U-19 team was by far the most dominant team in the competition. Having survived a hiccup against Australia in their opening Super Six game, India managed to ease past New Zealand and England to become the inaugural U-19 champions.

India vs NZ T20I series decider to be played in the biggest stadium in the world

Meanwhile, the senior Indian men’s team won a hard-fought contest against New Zealand in Lucknow to level the 3-match T20I series 1-1.

It turned out to be a low-scoring affair with the Lucknow surface offering prodigious turn for the spinners.

India had to fight hard to reach their target of 100 and eventually scraped through with just one ball remaining.

The caravan now moves to Ahmedabad for the series decider on Wednesday (February 1). The atmosphere should be electrifying if we have anything close to a full house.

