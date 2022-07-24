[Watch] Indian women's cricket team leave for Commonwealth Games 2022 amid huge cheers

The Indian women's cricket team led by Harmanpreet Kaur departed for the UK on Sunday, July 24 to participate in the upcoming Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022). The multi-nation event will run between July 28 and August 8 in Birmingham.

The Women in Blue have been pitted in Group A alongside Australia Women, Pakistan Women, and Barbados Women. This will be cricket's first inclusion in the Commonwealth Games since a List A men's tournament was held at the 1998 Commonwealth Games in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) shared a small clip on their official handles, where the cricketers were seen entering Bengaluru airport amid huge cheers. SAI captioned the video as:

"Indian Women's Cricket 🏏 Team off to Birmingham ✈️✈️ for Commonwealth Games 2022. Take a look as India sends them off with lots of support & love at Bengaluru Airport 😇 Come on India, let's bleed blue 💙 #Cheer4India 🇮🇳."

Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. will begin their CWG 2022 campaign against heavyweights Australia on July 29 at Edgbaston in Birmingham. India will lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan on July 31.

"I don't think we'll look for just a podium finish" - Smriti Mandhana ahead of Commonwealth Games

India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana has made it very clear that the team will not just be satisfied with a podium finish and are looking to make history by bagging the gold.

Addressing reporters, the dashing batter stated:

"All the girls are really excited and we all know the feeling. We all know the feeling because we've all watched the Commonwealth and Olympics, when the Indian flag goes higher and we hear the national anthem... everyone knows that feeling and definitely we are aiming for gold.

"I don't think we'll look for just a podium finish because when the flag goes higher and the national anthem plays, that's the best feeling."

The gold medal match will take place on August 7 at Edgbaston.

