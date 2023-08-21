[WATCH] “Inko pata nahi hai captaincy ka pressure kya hota hai” - When Rohit Sharma gave a hilarious reply to Ritika Sajdeh’s “nail-biting” complaint

Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is known for his wisecracks and humorous responses at press conferences and events. A video of his is going viral on social media in which he is heard giving a hilarious response to a complaint from his wife Ritika Sajdeh about his habit of biting nails.

In the clip, Ritika is asked by the host to reveal one good and one bad quality about the Indian captain. For the first part, she said:

“My favorite quality about him would be, for all people he loves, he would go out of his way. No matter what he’s doing, if he loves you, you’ll know it.”

Ritika then went on to add:

“My least favorite quality is that he bites his nails. On and off the field, he is always cutting his nails. It’s a habit. Sammy’s stopped, but he did not.”

To this, Rohit is quick to chip in and replies:

“Inko pata nahi hai captaincy ka pressure kya hota hai (She doesn’t know what the pressure of captaincy is).”

The Indian skipper’s prompt response left both Ritika and the audience in splits.

When Rohit Sharma gave a side-splitting response to a query on Pakistan bowlers

Earlier this month, another video of Rohit, which appears to be from the same event, went viral on social media in which he is seen giving an amusing response to a query on Pakistan’s fast bowlers.

The Indian captain was asked who according to him is the toughest Pakistan bowler to face. He wittily replied:

“Pakistan team mein sab ache hai. Mai kisi ka naam nahi loonga. Bada bada controversy hota hai (All the pacers in Pakistan team are good. I will not going to pick any individual. It creates a big controversy)."

“Ek ka naam lete hai toh doosre ko acha nahi lagta. Doosre ka lete hai toh teesre ko acha nahi lagta. Saare hi ache hai (If I take one player’s name, the second feels bad. If I take second players’ name, the third feels bad. I think all of them are good),” Rohit added.

The opening batter is all set to lead the Indian team in Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.