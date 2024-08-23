[Watch] Ishan Kishan bowls some off-spin against Hyderabad in Buchi Babu Tournament  

Wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan became the latest Indian player to try his hand at part-time bowling. He brought himself to bowl in Jharkhand's ongoing Buchi Babu Tournament clash against Hyderabad.

Jharkhand were on the back foot as Hyderabad looked set to take a sizeable lead on Day 2 following Kishan and company's poor show with the bat earlier. Hyderabad were placed at 207-7 after 64 overs when the skipper decided to go at the left-handed T Ravi Teja with his right-arm off-spin from around the wicket.

He kept the batters in check with flight and varying the pace, conceding only two runs.

Have a look at Ishan Kishan's bowling right here:

One of the biggest takeaways in the infancy stages of the Gautam Gambhir regime as Team India's head coach has been the batters being encouraged to roll their arm over. The likes of Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, and Suryakumar Yadav bowled in the white-ball series against Sri Lanka away from home.

Even fellow wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant availed an opportunity to bowl in the ongoing Delhi Premier League (DPL) in the capital.

Ishan Kishan has bowled five overs in first-class cricket before

The Jharkhand wicketkeeper has never bowled for the national team or in the Indian Premier League (IPL). However, he does have five overs to his name in first-class cricket. He conceded 19 runs at an economy of 3.80 but is yet to take a wicket.

Ishan Kishan informed the state selectors of his availability to play in the domestic tournament to facilitate a return to the national side. He played a starring role in Jharkhand's win over Madhya Pradesh, leading from the front with a hundred and an unbeaten cameo in the run chase. However, they are struggling in the second game as Jharkhand have been reduced to 131-8 in the second innings on Day 3.

Kishan is also set to play in the upcoming Duleep Trophy, with the selectors naming him in Team D, led by Shreyas Iyer.

