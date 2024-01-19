[Watch] Jack Edwards shocks Spencer Johnson with a one-handed stunner during BBL Qualifier between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Sixers

Sydney Sixers all-rounder Jack Edwards produced a moment of brilliance that almost sealed a win for his team against Brisbane Heat during the Big Bash League (BBL) 2023/24 Qualifier on Friday, January 19.

It almost seemed like a lost cause for the Heat as they needed 51 runs off 22 balls with Spencer Johnson trying to get as close to the target as possible. He tried to smash a good-length delivery from Edwards down the ground, only to find the bowler pull off a one-handed screamer.

Even Jack Edwards himself didn't seem to believe at first as he only smiled after plucking the ball out of thin air. Spencer Johnson, on the other hand, could only trudge back to the pavilion in disbelief.

Here's the video of the fantastic catch:

Sydney Sixers bowled out the Brisbane Heat for just 113 runs in the 18th over, clinching the win by 39 runs and making their way to the BBL 2023/24 final.

Jack Edwards' all-round contribution key to Sydney Sixers' triumph

Jack Edwards couldn't convert his start into a big score but ensured that his cameo of 16(8) got the Sixers off to a decent start. Moises Henriques led by example with a patient knock of 59, while Daniel Hughes contributed with a handy 42 to give their team a platform to explode from 118/2 in the 15th over.

The Sixers couldn't quite get the finish to their innings that they needed, settling for 152/8 in their 20 overs. However, a strong bowling performance meant that they had enough on the board to pip the Brisbane Heat.

Ben Dwarshuis won the Player of the Match for his sensational five-wicket haul (5/21) and was ably assisted with a couple of wickets each from Hayden Kerr and Jack Edwards.

Sydney Sixers have ensured they get a home final on Wednesday, January 24. The Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, will await the winner of the Knockout between the Perth Scorchers and the Adelaide Strikers.

