[Watch] Jasdeep Singh traps Babar Azam lbw for 44 off 43 balls in USA vs PAK T20 World Cup match

USA pacer Jasdeep Singh took the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Babar Azam in the T20 World Cup at Grand Prairie Stadium in Dallas, Texas on Thursday, June 6). The right-hander departed for 44 runs off 43 balls, hitting two sixes and three boundaries. At one point in time, he was 6 off 20 deliveries.

The dismissal came in the 16th of Babar's innings. Jasdeep bowled a length ball and Babar shuffled across. The ball swung in and the batter was struck on the knee roll. Babar took a review against the on-field umpire's decision but the replays showed that the ball would have crashed onto the stumps.

Watch the video below:

During his knock, Babar went past Virat Kohli (4,038) for the most runs in T20Is. He now has 4,067 runs. Meanwhile, India captain Rohit Sharma is third with 4,026 runs.

Babar Azam recently scored 32 and 36 against England in the recent four-match T20I series. He, however, smashed two half-centuries in three outings against Ireland in the previous T20I series. The Lahore-born batter will look to stay consistent as the Men in Green chase their first ICC title since the 2017 Champions Trophy. He will next be in action against arch-rivals India in New York on June 9.

Babar Azam and Shadab Khan deliver for Pakistan in T20 World Cup match vs USA

A clinical batting performance from Babar Azam and Sahdab Khan helped Pakistan post 159/7 against the USA in their opening T20 World Cup match on Thursday.

Apart from Babar, Shadab scored 40 off 25 deliveries in an innings laced with three sixes and one boundary. Iftikhar Ahmed (18 off 14), Shaheen Afridi (23* off 16), and Fakhar Zaman (11 off 7) were the other batters to reach double digits.

Nosthush Kenjige starred with the ball for the USA, returning with figures of 3/30 while Saurabh Netravalkar bagged two wickets. Ali Khan and Jasdeep Singh scalped one each.

Co-hosts USA won their opening T20 World Cup game against Canada by seven wickets. They will next face India in New York on June 12.

