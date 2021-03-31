Watch: Jason Holder gets chirpy on Day 2 of 2nd West Indies-Sri Lanka Test

Jason Holder had a ball during Day 2 of the second Test between West Indies and Sri Lanka.

With the pitch not offering much to the bowlers, the former skipper decided to take it upon himself to motivate his teammates with some brilliant raillery.

Sound on for some chirp from Jason Holder😆 🔊 "Shannon what you bowlin fuh at the stump, they already on de backfoot!"#WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/QOxESeUzTm — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 30, 2021

When pacer Shannon Gabriel was bowling, he quipped from the slips:

"Shannon what you bowlin (bowling) fuh (for) at the stump, they already on the backfoot!"

He also teased Dhananjaya de Silva, who was at the non-striker's end.

"Dhananjaya...Happy hooking boy, happy hooking," Jason Holder said.

Cheekily, he also reminded Dhananjaya de Silva that he broke his arm the last time he toured the West Indies.

"We needed a burst with a bit of chirping" - Jason Holder

🔹️Kraigg Brathwaite reaches 5th on the all time most runs list of WI Test opening batsmen!👏🏾



🔹️Rahkeem Cornwall reaches the 7th highest score by a WI number 9 batsman.👏🏾#WIvSL #MenInMaroon pic.twitter.com/PZTPtViKvL — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 30, 2021

Speaking about his antics on the field at the close of play on Day 2, Jason Holder said:

"It's been a pretty docile wicket so far. We've got to find ways to motivate ourselves. We needed a burst with a bit of chirping so I took the responsibility upon myself. It's not a wicket that you can go and blast people out. It's a pretty good wicket for batting so at the end of the day you've got to be really patient and encouragement is part of it. It's pretty even stevens."

Jason Holder added that he is hopeful about West Indies picking up a few wickets with the second new ball.

"Two set batsmen at the crease, our bowlers toiled hard. 60 overs in, maybe if we can grab one or two more before the second new ball and then a few more with the second new ball then we're back in the game. I haven't been able to get a wicket today, been toiling, but who knows tomorrow. One or two may keep low or pop off the surface," Jason Holder added.

With an overnight score of 287/7, West Indies pushed their total to 354, largely due to Rahkeem Cornwall's 73-run knock.

In reply, Sri Lanka ended the day with a score of 136/3, with Dinesh Chandimal and Dhananjaya de Silva out in the middle. They still trail West Indies' first innings score by 218 runs.

STUMPS! The #MenInMaroon will be looking to dig deep on Day 3️⃣ of the 2nd Sandals Test! #WIvSL pic.twitter.com/lXX15JojzO — Windies Cricket (@windiescricket) March 30, 2021