[Watch] Jason Sangha takes a flying catch at slips in Sheffield Shield

Jason Sangha took a flying catch at third slip during the 2023 Sheffield Shield game between New South Wales and Tasmania in Sydney. The stunning catch brought an end to Jake Doran's (43 off 117 balls) vigil.

The incident took place in the 49th over of Tasmania’s first innings. Chris Tremain bowled a short delivery that caught Doran by surprise. The ball found the edge and flew between the third slip and gully.

Sangha, positioned at second slip, dived full-length to his left to complete the catch mid-air, leaving everyone in awe.

Watch the spectacular catch by Sangha below:

Expand Tweet

New South Wales beat Tasmania by 74 runs in Sheffield Shield

A clinical all-round performance helped New South Wales beat Tasmania by 74 runs in the Sheffield Shield on Thursday.

Batting first, half-centuries from Oliver Davies and skipper Moises Henriques helped New South Wales post 224 in 63.5 overs. Davies remained unbeaten on 81 off 115, including one maximum and 12 boundaries. Meanwhile, Henriques chipped in with 54 off 80, comprising one maximum and eight fours.

Lawrence Neil-Smith starred with the ball, finishing with figures of 7/58. Bradley Hope and Beau Webstar scalped two and one wicket, respectively.

In response, Tasmania were bundled out for 200. Mitchell Owen starred with the bat, scoring 70 off 55, while Jake Doran chipped in with 43 off 117. Jackson Bird, Jack Nisbet and Chris Tremain scalped three wickets apiece for New South Wales.

In the second innings, New South Wales were bundled out for 118, as the batting unit failed to deliver. Gabe Bell took a fifer, while Lawrence Neil-Smith picked up three wickets apiece.

Chasing 143, Tasmania were bowled out for 68. Chris Tremain picked up six wickets, while Jackson Bird bagged four. With the win, New South Wales rose to third spot in the 2023 Sheffield Shield points table with two wins in six games. Tasmania remained on top with three wins in six games despite losing the fixture.

New South Wales will next play against Western Australia, starting on February 3. Tasmania will also begin their game against Queensland on the same day.