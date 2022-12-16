[WATCH] Jasprit Bumrah bowls in the nets as he works towards regaining fitness following back injury

Team India pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah has shared a video of himself bowling in the nets as he attempts to regain his fitness following a back injury.

The 29-year-old fast bowler has not played an international game since the T20I against Australia in Hyderabad in September this year. After being ruled out of the Asia Cup, he made a comeback for the home series against the Aussies. However, he was declared unfit for the subsequent white-ball series against South Africa as well as the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India have struggled in the pace department in Bumrah’s absence and will be keen to have him back in the scheme of things soon. On Friday, December 16, the right-arm pacer raised some hopes of a comeback by posting a video of his bowling session in the nets.

He uploaded the clip to his official Instagram handle with the caption, “full throttle” and also included a lion face emoji.

Bumrah has been India’s pace-bowling spearhead across the three formats of the game over the last few years. However, he has been hampered by injury and fitness issues lately.

Former India selector's big statement on Bumrah and Shami

In the absence of Bumrah, Mohammed Shami was picked as his replacement in the T20 World Cup 2022 squad. While the latter played all the matches in the ICC event, he was recently ruled out of the Bangladesh tour due to a shoulder injury.

Sharing his thoughts on the injury-prone Indian fast-bowling duo, former India selector Saba Karim had told India News a few days back:

“The frequency with which Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are getting injured, the time has come for India to create a new pool of fast bowlers. We need to look beyond them as well. Same with spinners. Who will be our three top quality spinners in ODIs? Chahal, Axar, Sundar? If yes, then keep playing with them. The time to try out people is gone.”

In Shami and Bumrah’s absence, the Men in Blue went down to Bangladesh 1-2 in the three-match one-day series - their second consecutive bilateral series ODI loss in the country. Before that, they also lost the rain-marred one-day series 0-1 in New Zealand.

