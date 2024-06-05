[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah castles Josh Little with pinpoint yorker in IND vs IRE T20 World Cup clash

India's ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Josh Little with a searing yorker in the T20 World Cup clash against Ireland at Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York on Wednesday (June 5). Little’s 14 runs off 13 balls helped Ireland avoid the lowest score in the marquee ICC event.

The incident took place in the 15th over of Ireland's innings. The speedster bowled a 145kmph yorker and Little was beaten for pace. The ball crashed onto the base of the middle stump.

Bumrah also dismissed Harry Tector following a maiden over. The right-hander was done by a nasty bouncer as the ball hit the gloves and helmet before it ballooned up in the air. Virat Kohli completed an easy catch at cover. Bumrah finished with 2/6 in his three overs.

Bumrah is critical to India’s success at the showpiece event. He recently picked up 20 wickets in 13 matches in IPL 2024.

India bundle out Ireland for 96 in T20 World Cup clash

India began their T20 World Cup campaign on a high note as the bowlers delivered in the opening game. The Men in Blue bundled out Ireland for just 96 runs in 16 overs. That came as skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and chose to bowl.

Hardik Pandya starred with the ball, returning with three wickets, while Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah bagged two wickets apiece. Mohammed Siraj and Axar Patel also settled for one each.

Gareth Delany top-scored for Ireland with 26 runs off 14 balls, hitting two sixes and as many boundaries. He was eventually run out in an unfortunate manner. Lorcan Tucker, Curtis Campher, and Josh Little were the other batters to reach double digits.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will next lock horns with arch-rivals Pakistan in a high-voltage game at the same venue on June 9. Meanwhile, Ireland will next face Canada at the same venue on June 7.

