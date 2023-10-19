[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah dismisses Mahmudullah with a toe-crushing yorker in IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup

Ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah starred with the ball in the 2023 World Cup match between India and Bangladesh at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday, October 19. The speedster bowled an unplayable yorker to dismiss Mahmudullah before finishing with figures of 2/41.

The dismissal took place in the 50th over of Bangladesh innings. Bumrah bowled a fuller-length delivery, a pinpoint yorker. Mahmudullah cleared his left leg and tried to defend, but the ball crashed past the inside edge.

Watch the dismissal below:

As a result, Mahmadullah failed to reach his half-century, managing 46 off 36 balls, including three sixes and as many boundaries. Bumrah previously dismissed Mushfiqur Rahim (38 off 46), thanks to a sensational catch from Ravindra Jadeja.

With two dismissals against Bangladesh, Bumrah has completed 10 wickets in the marquee ICC tournament so far. His best spell came against Afghanistan, where he finished with brilliant figures of 4/39.

Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja restrict Bangladesh to 256/8

A clinical bowling performance from Team India restricted Bangladesh to 256/8 despite a 93-run opening stand between Litton Das and Tanzid Hasan. Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah returned with two wickets apiece. Shardul Thakur and Kuldeep Yadav picked up one apiece.

Das starred with the bat for Bangladesh, scoring 66 off 82, including seven boundaries. Tanzid also chipped in with 51 off 43, comprising three sixes and five boundaries. Mahmdullah and Rahim contributed 46 (36) and 38 (46), respectively, to help Bangladesh reach a 250+ total.

Stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto, who is leading Bangladesh in the absence of Shakib Al Hasan (injured), failed to deliver with the bat, departing for just eight runs off 17 deliveries.

Meanwhile, India all-rounder Hardik Pandya sustained a left ankle injury after bowling just three balls in the match. As per rules, he can only bat 120 minutes after the fall of five wickets if required.

Expand Tweet

Rohit Sharma and Co. will now look to register their fourth win in the World Cup, having registered a hat-trick of victories in the first three games against Australia, Afghanistan and Pakistan, respectively.

Follow IND vs BAN 2023 World Cup live coverage here.