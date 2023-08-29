[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah engages in fun banter with wife Sanjana Ganesan while playing FIFA game 

Team India bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah recently gave fans a glimpse into a normal day in his life by sharing a reel. In the clip, Bumrah and his wife Sanjana Ganesan can be seen engaging in some banter while playing popular video game FIFA.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in Goa in March 2021. Sanjana is a well-known TV sports presenter who has hosted multiple ICC World Cup events and has also appeared in an Indian TV reality show in the past.

Jasprit Bumrah took to his Instagram on Tuesday (August 29) and posted a small video to give a glimpse of FIFA night with his wife. He captioned the post:

"Just another day in the Bumrah household ⚽️😝".

After an 11-month injury hiatus, Bumrah made his much-awaited return to competitive cricket earlier this month in the three-match T20I series in Ireland. He led a young Indian team on the tour to a 2-0 series win.

Jasprit Bumrah also bagged the Player of the Series award after topping the wicket charts.

Take it a little bit slowly, don’t rush back into it: Curtly Ambrose's advice to Jasprit Bumrah

Former West Indies pacer Curtly Ambrose recently advised Bumrah to take things slowly and not go full throttle immediately as he is coming back after a lengthy injury layoff. In an interview on Revsportz, Ambrose said:

“Bumrah is an asset to the Indian bowling line-up and my advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly, don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out. When you are really comfortable, then you can go flat out. It’s not a wise thing to go flat out from ball one. You don’t want to be hurt again."

He added:

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. He is very different from any of the fast bowlers I have seen, very unorthodox, but highly effective. When you are coming back from an injury after a long layoff, it’s always concerning for the bowler. You don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind, you don’t want to go flat out too soon."

Bumrah will be back on the field when India takes on Pakistan in their first match of the Asia Cup 2023 on September 2.