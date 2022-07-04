[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah hits Zak Crawley's off stump as England batter attempts a leave

Stand-in captain Jasprit Bumrah has put India back in the mix with the wicket of England opener Zak Crawley after a superb opening stand on Day 4 of the Edgbaston Test on Monday, July 4.

Chasing 378 runs, Crawley and Alex Lees got the hosts off to a flying start. They took on the Indian bowlers and scored at a brisk pace. Between the two, Lees went on the attack and brought his second half-century off just 44 balls.

Just when it looked like England would go to tea unscathed, Bumrah provided a massive breakthrough for the tourists. Crawley, who looked in complete control of things, misjudged one to throw away his wicket.

The English opener shuffled towards the ball and left it on its way, assuming it to not change the line. But the ball nipped in a little bit to clip off Crawley's off-stump in the penultimate over before tea.

Watch Crawley's dismissal here:

However, Root and Lees managed to see off the final over from Mohammad Shami to go into breat at 107/1.

Jasprit Bumrah strikes once again after tea

Jasprit Bumrah, who has the led the team from the front in this Test, once again struck from the first ball after the break, dismissing Ollie Pope for a duck.

It was a back of a length delivery that held his line. Pope tried to play for the angle but edged it to Rishabh Pant who completed an easy catch.

Lees, who looked well set, also walked back in the next over after a confusion with Joe Root saw him get run out. Reeling at 109/3, the onus will once again be on Root and Jonny Bairstow to bail England out of danger. England's score stands at 138-3 after 35 overs at the time of writing.

The hosts need to win this Test to level the five-match series. India currently lead the series 2-1.

