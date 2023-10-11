[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah imitates Marcus Rashford's celebration after dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in IND vs AFG 2023 World Cup clash

Jasprit Bumrah provided India their first breakthrough again as he dismissed Afghanistan's Ibrahim Zadran in the 2023 World Cup clash at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Wednesday.

After Afghanistan got off to a positive start, Zadran was undone by a brilliant Bumrah delivery in the channel which he was forced to play at.

The ball just straightened off the surface to catch the outside edge before wicketkeeper KL Rahul put in a dive to his right to catch the ball.

It was followed by an interesting celebration as Bumrah seemingly imitated Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford by placing a finger to the side of his head.

Ibrahim Zadran fails to convert breezy start against India in 2023 World Cup clash

Ibrahim Zadran fails to convert breezy start against India in 2023 World Cup clash

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi elected to bat first upon winning the toss on what looked like another good batting strip in Delhi in their 2023 World Cup clash against India.

While Bumrah got the ball to move around, Mohammed Siraj was off radar as he pitched it a touch too full and was duly put away to the fence.

Zadran looked in positive nick even as his opening partner Rahmanullah Gurbaz took his time to get his eye in before hitting a couple of boundaries of his own.

Just when it seemed as though the Afghans would post a sizeable opening partnership, it was cut short to 32 off the fourth ball of the seventh over when Zadran was sent packing for a 28-ball 22.

At the time of writing, Afghanistan are 42/1 in nine overs with Gurbaz (14*) and the experienced Rahmat Shah (4*) out in the middle. While the Afghans are seeking their first win of the 2023 World Cup, India are looking to make it two wins on the bounce after beating Australia in Chennai.

India made a solitary change for today's contest, replacing off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin with seamer Shardul Thakur.

