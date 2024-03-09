[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah's double strike puts England on the brink of massive defeat against India on Day 3 of the 5th Test

India's stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah brought himself into the attack to pile on more misery for England during the afternoon session of the fifth Test in Dharamsala on Saturday.

A terrific opening spell on Day 1 of the Test wasn't enough for Bumrah to get a wicket and many felt he was unlucky. However, the star speedster got his due on Day 3 as he trapped both Tom Hartley and Mark Wood in front to push England closer to another comprehensive defeat.

Hartley tried to defend a delivery from Bumrah from around the wicket. However, the ball just pitched and straightened enough to hit his back leg. It was so plumb in front that Hartley didn't even bother to review it.

Bumrah then bowled a big booming inswinger that hit Wood's front shoe. The on-field umpire adjudged the batter out and possibly the only thing that could save him with the review was if the ball tailed a bit too much. That wasn't the case as the replays showed three reds and Wood had to make his way back to the pavilion.

Here's a video of Bumrah's double strike:

Bumrah has also been leading the team on the field as skipper Rohit Sharma had a stiff back. His two wickets were another example of just how impressive his bowling changes have been on Day 3.

Joe Root was the only England batter up for the fight

There has been a lot of talk about how star England batter Joe Root should bat in Indian conditions and whether the Bazball ideology suited his game. However, ever since his sensational hundred in Ranchi, Root has shown that he is at his best when he is secure in his defense.

As England's wickets keep faltering on Day 3 in Dharamsala, Root continues to hold one end and keep scoring at his pace. The visitors will hope that Root gets to his hundred as it would be a consolation in what has been yet another poor collective batting effort.

