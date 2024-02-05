[Watch] Jasprit Bumrah traps Jonny Bairstow lbw by a nip-backer on Day 4 of IND vs ENG Vizag Test

India ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah trapped England's Jonny Bairstow to dismiss him out leg before wicket (lbw) during Day 4 of the second Test in Vizag.

With the dismissal, Bairstow continued his dismal run in the ongoing Test series. The wicketkeeper batter returned with scores of 25, 10, and 37 in his previous three innings.

The dismissal came during the last over of England’s run chase before lunch. Bumrah bowled a length ball outside off, which nipped in after hitting the seam and trapped Bairstow on the back pad. The batter was hanging back in the crease to defend but got beaten on the inside by the sharp movement.

The umpire gave it out, but Bairstow took the review in vain as the ball tracking showed the ball would’ve gone on to crash onto the leg stumps and it stayed with the umpire’s call.

India take five wickets against England in 1st session of Day 4 ft. Jonny Bairstow

India continued to dominate England during the first session of Day 4 with five wickets in the opening session.

Resuming the day at 67/1, England were reduced to 194/6 at Lunch, with Ben Stokes at the crease. They need 205 runs to win the match.

Axar Patel dismissed Rehan Ahmed lbw before Ravichandran Ashwin’s double blow. The off-spinner took the prized scalps of Ollie Pope and Joe Root. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav sent back opener Zak Crawley, who scored 73 off 132 balls, in an innings laced with one six and eight boundaries.

Batting first, India put up 396 in their first innings, thanks to Yashasvi Jaiswal’s double century. James Anderson, Rehan Ahmed, and debutant Shoaib Bashir bagged three wickets apiece for the visitors.

In response, England were dismissed for 253. Zak Crawley starred with the bat, scoring 76 off 78 deliveries. Jasprit Bumrah bagged a six-wicket haul, while Kuldeep Yadav scalped three wickets.

In the second innings, India were bundled out for 255, setting up 399-run target for England. Shubman Gill returned to form with a timely century, scoring 104 off 147. Tom Hartley and Rehan Ahmed bagged four and three wickets for England, respectively.

England are leading the five-match Test series 1-0 against India, having won the opener by 28 runs in Hyderabad.

